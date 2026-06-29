Serwer: Compromises are needed to build institutions in Kosovo

American professor Daniel Serwer commented on the latest political developments in Kosovo, with an emphasis on the institutional deadlock and the difficulties in creating new institutions.

According to him, the country has gone through a difficult year, as the failure to form a government and elect a president makes it hard to create an impression of institutional stability.

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Serwer underlined that such episodes are familiar in parliamentary systems, but assessed that the period Kosovo has gone through politically has not been a good one.

“You know, parliamentary systems have moments like these and you have had many of them over the past year. That has been regrettable. Frankly, I think it has not been a good year for Kosovo. It is difficult to project an image of institutional stability and durability when you are unable to form a government, when you cannot elect a president. Therefore, I very much hope that this time you will succeed. Compromises will be necessary,” Serwer said.

He added that building institutions requires compromise and shared governance, stressing that in parliamentary systems the president is elected by parliament, which he said often produces political difficulties.

“I think I just said it: get to work, form the government,” he said.

Regarding the issue of energy and American gas, Serwer said he does not have enough information to make a full assessment, but stressed that from an environmental point of view, natural gas is more favorable than lignite.

In conclusion, he assessed that Kosovo’s relationship with the United States remains stable and unchanged, despite changes in government.