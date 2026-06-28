Serious incident / Detainee dies in Shkodër after being held in the same cell as his son

In a statement, the Prison Directorate announced that the 62-year-old man, who was being held in the same cell as his son, suffered complications.

After receiving medical assistance on the pretrial detention premises, the detainee was transported to hospital, where, despite medical care, he did not survive.

Të lidhura None found

Statement:

In the early hours of the morning of 28.06.2026, a medical emergency was recorded at IEVP Shkodër. The detainee with the initials Ç. J., born on 10.11.1964, who was accommodated in the same room as his son, prisoner with the initials D. J., suffered a sudden deterioration in his health condition, making the immediate intervention of medical staff necessary.

The institution’s healthcare staff immediately provided first aid and, due to the worsening of his condition, it was decided that he should be urgently transported to Koplik Hospital.

During transport, as well as after his arrival at the hospital emergency department, the medical staff carried out all cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures, but despite continued efforts, doctors confirmed his death.

In accordance with legal procedures, the competent authorities were immediately notified and have begun procedural actions to fully document the case and clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The General Directorate of Prisons expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and guarantees full cooperation with the justice authorities for the full clarification of this case.