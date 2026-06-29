Serious accident/ Car fatally strikes police officer at the Vermica border crossing, driver from Albania arrested (NAME)

Last night, a serious incident occurred at the Vermica Border Crossing, where police officer Rexhep Gashi died as a result of an accident.

According to official information from the Kosovo Police, the incident was reported at around 02:40, after midnight. KLA veteran Rexhep Gashi is suspected to have been fatally struck by a vehicle while carrying out his official duties.

Të lidhura

None found

“All relevant police units responded to the scene, while the victim’s death was confirmed by the doctor on duty. By decision of the state prosecutor, the lifeless body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, while the suspect was taken into custody,” the Kosovo Police said.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 11:06

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