Serbian national arrested on the Skopje–Gevgelija highway, caught driving at 221 km/h

A Serbian citizen was arrested on the Skopje–Gevgelija highway after being caught driving at 221 kilometers per hour, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of North Macedonia announced today.

According to the police statement, the case was recorded near the village of Miletkovë, where radar detected that M.S. (60) was driving a BMW with Serbian license plates at a speed of 221 kilometers per hour on a stretch of road where the permitted speed limit is 120 kilometers per hour.

Të lidhura None found

Police authorities explained that the driver had exceeded the speed limit by 101 kilometers per hour.

After he was stopped, the vehicle was impounded, while the driver was arrested and taken to the police station.