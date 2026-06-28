Send me unlimited amounts, I can handle up to 10 tons of cocaine / SPAK reveals trafficking scheme: Eldi Dizdari demanded unlimited shipments, Aliu organized departures…

New details have emerged from the SPAK case file on one of the largest international cocaine trafficking organizations, in which a significant portion of the evidence is based on communications extracted from the encrypted Sky ECC application between Eldi Dizdari and Shpëtim Aliu, who is considered the leader of the criminal group.

According to the investigative file, Eldi Dizdari was constantly requesting large cocaine shipments from Ecuador to Europe. In one conversation, he writes that he can wait for “up to 10 tons of cocaine,” while in another he says: “Not three, but I can handle 10 a week.”

Të lidhura

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The investigation shows that Dizdari transferred at least 8 million euros to Shpëtim Aliu within just a few days to organize the shipments. SPAK assesses that Aliu’s role was to secure and coordinate the departure of the shipments from Ecuador, while Dizdari was responsible for receiving them and getting them out through European ports.

The file also mentions Armando Pacani, Sokol Bibaj and Dritan Gjika, who, according to SPAK, had important roles in the organization. The investigation indicates that Dritan Gjika supplied the cocaine, while Shpëtim Aliu organized the safe exit of the shipments from Ecuador’s ports.

The Sky ECC communications also include conversations related to payments for corrupt officials in Ecuador. In one message, Aliu writes: “Here everyone sees us as dollars,” referring to the cost of bribes.

The SPAK operation ended with the issuance of 10 arrest warrants and the seizure of assets worth around 150 million euros, which are suspected to have been generated through international cocaine trafficking.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 14:55

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