Seismic tremors recorded in western North Macedonia

During the night, a light earthquake was recorded in the western part of Macedonia.

Seismological data show that the tremor occurred at 00:06, in the west of the country.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the published information, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers.

“An earthquake with a local magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Tetovo-Gostivar epicentral area last night at 00:06,” the Seismological Observatory at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics in Skopje said.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 08:48

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