SDSM: Government is revising the budget again due to a lack of funds for salaries and pensions

SDSM: Government is revising the budget again due to a lack of funds for salaries and pensions

SDSM accuses the government of revising the budget again just two months after the previous revision, saying this reflects the dire state of state finances and the failure of Mickoski’s economic policies.

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According to the party, the budget gap has reached 900 million euros, while the government lacks sufficient funds to meet payments for salaries, pensions and other current obligations. As a result, citizens are expected to face new debt.

SDSM says the government has already secured new loans worth 250 million euros to cover budget needs through the end of the year. The party says the funds will not be used to repay old loans or finance development investments, but to cover the state treasury’s deficit.

“This is the result of Mickoski’s economic policies: a budget propped up by loans, while citizens are told stories about economic success,” SDSM said.

The opposition party says Mickoski’s claims about having “the third-largest economy in Europe” have also been disproved.

SDSM says the budget deficit stands at 900 million euros, while the shortfall in PIOM has reached one billion euros. Instead of generating sustainable revenue and carefully managing spending, the party says, the government is increasing debt to meet basic obligations.

With the latest borrowing, public debt has reached 11 billion euros. Including obligations to SHPP and other public enterprises, it exceeds 63% of GDP.

“This is debt slavery. Mickoski has increased the debt by 4 billion euros in just two years, equivalent to half of the total national debt accumulated over the past 30 years,” SDSM said in a statement./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 8.10.2026 10:31

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