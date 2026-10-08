Trepça explains incident: 63 miners were trapped by a fault in the 35 kV system and emerged in two phases

Trepça has provided an explanation of the incident in which 63 miners were trapped inside a mine. According to the official statement, the cause was a fault that occurred yesterday at the Tunnel Transformer, specifically in the 35 kV system, resulting in a complete power outage at the Trepça Flotation Mine in Stan Tërg and the Flotation Unit.

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Trepça’s statement said that, following the power outage, 54 miners managed to reach the surface using the emergency stairs. Another nine miners remained inside the mine until the power supply was restored.

“Electricity for the Trepça Flotation Mine in Stan Tërg was restored at 02:30, while the nine remaining miners reached the surface at 02:50. After the power situation was normalized, the first shift began work in the mine without any problems. However, the Flotation Unit remains out of operation due to the damage caused by the fault in the 35 kV transformer,” the statement said, among other things.

The Trepça official statement also emphasized the following:

“On 07.10.2026, at around 19:30, a fault occurred at the Tunnel Transformer, specifically in the 35 kV system, interrupting the electricity supply to the Trepça Flotation Mine in Stan Tërg and the Flotation Unit.”

“At the time of the fault, a total of 63 miners were in the mine. They were part of the second shift, which was scheduled to end at 23:00.”

“Following the power outage: 54 miners reached the surface via the emergency stairs, while the other nine miners remained inside until the power supply was restored.”

“The electricity supply to the Trepça Flotation Mine in Stan Tërg was restored at 02:30, while the nine miners reached the surface at 02:50.”

“Immediately after the power was restored, the first shift resumed work normally in the mine.”

“On the other hand, the Flotation Unit remains inoperative due to the damage caused by the fault in the 35 kV transformer.”

“Technical teams are currently working to repair the fault, including the inspection and replacement of five 6.3 kV protective fuses, as well as other components of the electrical installation.”

“The repair process has been slowed by a shortage of spare parts in the warehouse, which are currently unavailable in stock.”

“Once the repairs have been completed and all technical and safety checks have been carried out, the electricity supply will be fully restored and the Flotation Unit will resume operations.”

“We remain committed, with all our capacities, sparing nothing within our knowledge and capabilities, to restoring the situation to normal. You will be informed in a timely manner about further developments and the completion of the repair work,” Trepça’s statement concluded.