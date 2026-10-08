Berisha in Parliament: The Socialists have become accomplices in the Vlora Hyseni affair

The leader of the Democratic Party, Sali Berisha, began his speech in Parliament by commenting on the Vlora Hyseni affair and her relations with businessman Ergys Agasi.

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Berisha also criticized the rejection of a request to hold a motion with debate concerning Vlora Hyseni, accusing Socialist lawmakers of being part of the “Agasi club.”

“You are violating the Constitution and constitutional rights. In the more than 100-year history of the Albanian state, we have the direct involvement of the head of the Service in criminal activities with the most dangerous drug cartels, through coordinator Ergys Agasi.

The fact that you are blocking such a motion shows what you are. You are members of the Agasi club and, by accepting such an unconstitutional decision, you are becoming accomplices with the boss in this act.

Vlora Hyseni was appointed an adviser to Padrion on the recommendation of Aleksandar Vučić. She was assigned to this position after the president and government of Kosovo dismissed her as unfit.

Vlora Hyseni was a servant of Albania’s enemies, and this was the criterion on which her appointment was based. Immediately after taking office, she traveled to Belgrade, which would be the first capital visited by this head of the State Intelligence Service.

From the moment she was appointed to that position, she was controlled by Ergys Agasi,” Berisha declared.