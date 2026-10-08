VIDEO/ Tensions at protest outside Parliament, Memaliaj mayor clashes with police

VIDEO/ Tensions at protest outside Parliament, Memaliaj mayor clashes with police

Tensions and clashes have been reported outside the Albanian Parliament, where the opposition is holding a protest against the Administrative-Territorial Reform.

Memaliaj Mayor Albert Malaj is also among the protesters and has been involved in clashes with police officers.

Të lidhura

None found

The protesters oppose the proposed changes to the administrative-territorial division, while police have asked them to clear the road.

The situation outside Parliament remains tense, while the protest is taking place in parallel with the plenary session, whose agenda also includes the draft law on the administrative-territorial division of local government units.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 11:15

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