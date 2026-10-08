Decomposed body found in Zhejë, Kurbin; believed to be that of a 61-year-old Frenchman

A decomposed body was discovered in the “Zall Frashëri Stream” area, in the village of Zhejë, part of the Mamurras Administrative Unit, in Kurbin.

Të lidhura None found

Following the initial investigative actions carried out by a special team under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, the victim is suspected to be French national G. P., 61.

Preliminary information indicates that the 61-year-old may have been visiting the area. So far, the suspicions point to a death caused by natural causes.

The investigation is continuing to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident and accurately determine the cause of death.