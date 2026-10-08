Agron Bajrami appointed Kosovo’s chief representative in the technical dialogue with Serbia

Agron Bajrami appointed Kosovo’s chief representative in the technical dialogue with Serbia

The Government of the Republic of Kosovo has decided that Agron Bajrami, Kosovo’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, will lead Kosovo’s negotiating team in the technical dialogue on normalizing relations with Serbia.

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The appointment was made on 17 September 2026, and the decision bears the signature of Kosovo’s prime minister.

According to the official determination, Bajrami’s mandate in this position will end together with the prime minister’s mandate, unless his appointment is terminated earlier.

The appointment document also obliges Bajrami to declare his assets, in accordance with the legislation in force.

The decision entered into force on the day it was signed by the prime minister.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 11:12

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