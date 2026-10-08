Tensions inside and outside Parliament/Citizens oppose territorial reform, police spray them to disperse

Tensions inside and outside Parliament/Citizens oppose territorial reform, police spray them to disperse

• Citizens gathered in protest outside Parliament, while a plenary session is taking place inside the institution, where the Administrative-Territorial Reform is expected to be put to a vote. • Citizens from municipalities affected by the proposed territorial reform have also joined the gathering in Tirana. • They have voiced their opposition to the proposed changes, while chants in support of preserving the municipalities could be heard from the crowd. • As the protesters demonstrated, police “sealed off” areas near Parliament. • As can be seen in the footage, police forces are stationed as far as the pavement opposite the building, forming a security perimeter, while a metal fence has also been installed along the roadside. • This scene has now become a tradition at protests held whenever there is a plenary session, while today the draft for the new territorial map will be put to a vote in Parliament. • Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha has also announced a rally, saying that everyone will join together.

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Shtuar 8.10.2026 11:17

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