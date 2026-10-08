One day after the board cut the price by 3 lekë, it raises it by 7 lekë today! Here is how much diesel and gasoline will cost

One day after the Transparency Board cut the price of diesel by 3 lekë, it has decided today to raise it by 7 lekë, bringing it to 217 lekë per liter.

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Meanwhile, the price of gasoline, which was also cut by three lekë yesterday, rose by another three lekë today, bringing its retail price to 193 lekë per liter.

The prices set by the board will take effect today, October 8, at 12:00 and will remain valid until the board’s next meeting, when changes to the sale prices will be reflected.

Press release

The Board for Transparency and the Temporary Limitation of Wholesale/Retail Prices for Petroleum and Gas Byproducts, pursuant to Council of Ministers Decision No. 711, dated 16.09.2026, “On declaring a special situation in the hydrocarbons market,” in implementation of Article 21/3 and Article 21/5 of Law No. 8450, dated 24.2.1999, “On the processing, transportation and trading of oil, gas and their byproducts,” as amended, as well as Normative Act No. 1, dated 3.4.2026, “On an amendment to Law No. 61/2012, ‘On excise duties in the Republic of Albania,’” as amended, held its second meeting.

Thus, on October 8, 2026, the Transparency Board decided:

The retail sale price of the SSH EN 590-standard diesel byproduct shall be no more than 217 lekë per liter, while the wholesale price shall be no more than 205 lekë per liter.

The retail sale price of the SSH EN-standard gasoline byproduct shall be no more than 193 lekë per liter, while the wholesale price shall be no more than 181 lekë per liter.

The prices set by the board will take effect today, October 8, at 12:00 and will remain valid until the board’s next meeting, when changes to the sale prices will be reflected.

We draw the attention of all wholesale and retail operators of petroleum byproducts to their obligation to implement this decision.

In the event of violations identified among various operators, the suspension of their activity will be imposed.

The Ministry of Economy and Innovation, together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, are committed to protecting the interests of Albanian consumers and safeguarding the principles of fair competition in the market.