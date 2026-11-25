Prosecution witness Aleksandar Klimovski, the current director of State Lottery JSC, told a hearing at the Basic Criminal Court in Skopje today that the company has not organized VLT games since 2013. According to him, based on assessments made at the time, all rights to these games were transferred as a share to another company, State Video Lottery. The hearing continued with the examination of evidence in the “State Lottery” case, in which former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, the company’s former director Përparim Bajrami and six other people are accused.

Klimovski said that, under the Law on Games of Chance and Entertainment Games, State Lottery JSC organizes general, electronic and online games, but not games on video lottery terminals (VLTs). He added that the video lottery company had been established before he took office by two partners: State Lottery and a company founded by the Novomatic group. After the authentic interpretation of the Law on Games of Chance was adopted, the company’s status was changed through a separation, and Novo VLT ceased to exist.

Të lidhura None found

Responding to questions about the procurement of VLT equipment, Klimovski said that when he took office, the contracts had been signed and fully implemented, with the exception of one contract with a company. The equipment had been received and placed in a warehouse.

He explained that the equipment had been accepted and registered as company assets, and that it had been invoiced in full. According to the witness, 97–98 percent of the payments had already been made. He said payments for some accompanying chairs were made on his decision, as the procurement had been completed and invoiced, and State Lottery JSC had to pay the remaining three percent to avoid possible enforcement proceedings.

Klimovski was appointed chief executive and chair of the Board of Directors on August 5, 2024, by a decision of the Supervisory Board. He stressed that neither when he took office nor now is there a court ruling suspending the contract or ordering the seizure of the procured equipment.