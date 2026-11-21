Saturday’s demonstration against the government has ended.

Participants started today’s rally near the Ministry of Education, where moments of tension were also recorded.

Të lidhura None found

Then, the group moved toward the Prime Minister’s Office. After briefly standing in front of the government building demanding Rama’s resignation, they continued marching through the streets of Tirana.

Demonstrators returned again to the Prime Minister’s Office building. After a short stop, they walked toward Skanderbeg Square, where the protest ended.

Organizers have announced another very large demonstration for November 28, where the diaspora is also expected to join.