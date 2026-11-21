Estonia imposes a blockade on Russia, closes the border on December 1; families rush to meet relatives

The Estonian government announced on November 20 that starting December 1 it will suspend road crossings at all five border points with Russia.

The measure was taken for security reasons and will initially be in force for six months; after this period, authorities will reassess the security situation and decide whether the restriction will continue.

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This decision has already caused long queues in border areas, where families and travelers are rushing to cross before the closure takes effect.

According to foreign media, in the Russian town of Ivangorod, near the border with Estonia, queues of people with suitcases, backpacks and bags in hand have formed, aiming to enter Estonian territory before the set deadline.

The measure is expected to affect not only the movement of travelers, but also thousands of people who have family members or relatives on both sides of the border.

The reason for the decision is a suspected sabotage attempt in Estonia, which occurred on November 14 at the premises of drone manufacturer Threod Systems in Viimsi, near the capital Tallinn.

According to the Estonian Internal Security Service, Russia’s military intelligence agency GRU was behind the attempt. Eight Latvian citizens were arrested on suspicion of being recruited to carry out the arson attack. The intervention of the company’s security staff prevented considerable damage.

Estonian authorities consider the incident part of a broader campaign of sabotage and hostile activities against Estonia and other European countries.

According to the government, closing the border points aims to make it harder for Russian intelligence services to recruit and influence people entering Estonia, as well as to prevent sanctions evasion.

Moscow has denied the accusations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called them baseless, while Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Estonia of violating the rights of Russian citizens.