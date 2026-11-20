Former Democratic Party MP Ervin Salianji has reacted with a social media post criticizing Prime Minister Edi Rama over the country’s economic situation and his stance toward the protests, which have now lasted 174 days.

In his post, Salianji lists a number of problems that, according to him, show living conditions for citizens are worsening, from higher energy, fuel and water prices to higher taxes, business closures and Albanians leaving the country.

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He particularly stresses that 300,000 Albanians cannot manage to secure even one meal a day, and accuses Rama of demanding that people explain why they are protesting instead of being held accountable for his governance.

According to him, the prime minister is not being held accountable for the rise in energy prices, which he had promised to lower, nor for the stratospheric fuel prices, nor for more expensive water at a time when water is scarce, nor for the 300,000 Albanians who do not have a single meal a day, nor for the thousands of closed businesses, nor for taxes raised in every category, nor for the departure and expulsion of Albanians due to misgovernance.

In this way, Salianji stresses, an absurdity is reached: instead of Rama answering for how the country is being run, he demands that you explain why you go out to protest. “Go out and protest! Protest!” he concludes.