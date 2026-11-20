18-year prison sentence for Ilir and Rrahim Abdullahu for the murder of police officer Triumf Riza

The Basic Court of Prishtina has announced an 18-year prison sentence for Ilir Abdullahu and Rrahim Abdullahu, who are accused of the aggravated murder of police officer Triumf Riza in co-perpetration, an event that occurred in 2007.

The decision was announced by the presiding judge, Avni Syla, during the hearing held at this court.

Të lidhura None found

Only the defendant Ilir Abdullahu was present in the courtroom, while Rrahim Abdullahu did not appear at the hearing.

The court decided that the time Ilir Abdullahu spent in pre-trial detention should be credited, while for Rrahim Abdullahu it ordered the continuation of the detention measure until the judgment becomes final.

In connection with this case, Arben Berisha has previously been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of the police officer.

In addition, Enver Sekiraqa was tried over this event, accused of inciting the murder. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison on May 3, 2024, but is currently a fugitive.

Police officer Triumf Riza was killed on August 30, 2007, in the Dardania neighborhood of Prishtina.