Today, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Glauk Konjufca, and the Executive Director of the Institute of Crimes Committed During the War in Kosovo, Atdhe Hetemi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen cooperation between the institutions and to present the documentation of war crimes on the international stage.

Through this agreement, the Ministry and the Institute aim to coordinate efforts to make internationally known the research, testimonies, and publications that record the crimes committed during the conflict.

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In this regard, the network of Kosovo’s diplomatic and consular missions will help present these materials to the world public, organize commemorative events, and intensify cooperation with relevant international institutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora announced that this cooperation aims to strengthen the public diplomacy of Kosovo’s institutions in the face of attempts to deny or downplay Serbia’s crimes during the war.

The Ministry also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the historical truth about the liberation war of the people of Kosovo and the war crimes is disseminated as widely as possible in the international arena, in defense of justice and the dignity of the victims.