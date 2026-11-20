ASH: VLEN no longer represents Albanians in this government, the promise for over 2,000 jobs turned into alarming figures

The Alliance for Albanians today leveled strong accusations against VLEN, stressing that the leaders of this political force have become vassals of the Macedonian partner with whom they govern.

According to ASH, VLEN took power promising change, development, jobs and integration, but today’s reality shows that their only priority was posts, privileges and power.

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The party says that while Albanian representation in institutions is worsening and the Albanian language is being devalued, VLEN is staying silent. Citizens rightly ask whose interests are being protected and with what legitimacy they continue to speak on behalf of Albanians.

ASH recalls that VLEN accepted the removal of the balancer, a mechanism that, despite its flaws, ensured a kind of protection for fair representation in employment, while promising to replace it with a new law. “Where is that law today? Where is fair representation? Instead of results, citizens are receiving only excuses, deception and the familiar ‘sit back and relax’ rhetoric,” the ASH response says.

The promise of over 2,000 jobs ended in alarming figures. Data presented on employment in nine state institutions show that out of 515 people employed in total, 496 are Macedonians and only 19 are Albanians, accounting for 3.7%.

At the Kumanovo Hospital, the Directorate for Protection and Rescue and the Military Academy, of 171 people employed, none are Albanian. Meanwhile, at the Institute of Public Health, of 63 employees, only 3 are Albanian. Similar figures have been recorded in other institutions.

“Is this the fair representation you promised? Is this the change for which you asked for votes? The Albanians who trusted you do not deserve this humiliation,” the response continues.

ASH stresses that if these figures do not make them blush with shame and do not weigh on their conscience, then let them continue. But the deserved answer will be given by citizens with their vote.

The Alliance for Albanians declares that it will continue to demand accountability and fight for fair representation, real equality and dignity in every institution. “Albanians deserve concrete results, not empty promises and political submission,” concludes ASH’s accusation.