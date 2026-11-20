Indictment filed in Gjakova for violent theft of 7,660 euros under threat of a knife

The Basic Prosecution Office in Gjakova has filed an indictment against a person with the initials Ç.Zh., who is accused of committing the criminal offense of robbery.

According to official information from the Prosecution, the incident occurred on October 10, 2026, around 15:00, on “Anton Çeta” street in Gjakova, inside a business identified by the initials “R.M.T”.

Të lidhura None found

The defendant is suspected that, masked and using a knife as a means of threat, he frightened the business employee and then took the amount of 7,660 euros from a cabinet.

The Prosecution has stated that these actions are charged against the defendant as the criminal offense “Robbery”, under Article 317, paragraph 2, in connection with paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

The prosecutor of the case has asked the court that, after the judicial review and evaluation of evidence, it declare the defendant guilty and sentence him in accordance with legal provisions.