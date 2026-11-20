Next meeting of the Assembly Presidency on November 23, agenda also includes financing of the investigative committee for the Zekaj case

On November 23, starting at 11:00 a.m., the next meeting of the Presidency of the Assembly of Kosovo will take place.

Members of the Presidency will review the proposal for the agenda of the next plenary session, and will approve the minutes from the last meeting of the Presidency and the previous plenary session, according to the agenda.

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This meeting will also include statements outside the agenda and parliamentary questions.

Another important item will be the approval of the budget for the Parliamentary Investigative Committee, which is investigating institutional actions and inactions regarding the murder of Arlinda Zekaj and the handling of domestic violence against children and women.

In addition to these, the Presidency will also review other proposals and requests that have been submitted.