The General Directorate of Prisons has issued an official announcement regarding the case of Erion Veliaj, following his request to undergo surgery due to a broken leg.

According to the institution, the mayor has been provided with the necessary medical consultations and examinations, while the surgical intervention is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 23, at Memorial Regional Hospital Fier.

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The Directorate of Prisons informs that specialist doctors have assessed the intervention as non-urgent and that Veliaj has been notified about the possibility of having it performed in Fier. Likewise, it is emphasized that the doctor selected by Veliaj himself was given the opportunity to take part in the consultation and during the operation, but he did not show up for the visit scheduled for November 18.

Regarding the check carried out in the area where Veliaj is staying, the institution clarifies that it was part of a routine procedure planned in advance to verify security measures in several sectors of IEVP Fier, including several rooms of the health care sector, and not only the space where he is accommodated.

In the full announcement, the General Directorate of Prisons reconfirms its commitment to guaranteeing health care for all persons under its administration, as well as ensuring transparency toward the public.

According to the chronology presented, since the moment of admission to IEVP Fier, citizen E.V. has been visited by the institution’s medical staff, which identified an injury to the ankle. Since then, his health condition has been continuously monitored by the relevant structures, with the necessary steps taken for assessment and treatment.

On November 6, 2026, the General Directorate of Prisons, in cooperation with IEVP Fier, facilitated a medical consultation inside the institution’s premises with the orthopedic specialist doctor of Fier Regional Hospital, Dr. F.K. During the physical examination, the doctor noted “stiffness of the left talocrural joint and muscle atrophy of the medial aspect of the leg,” recommending further examinations such as a left talocrural MRI and an X-ray of the left ankle.

Just one day later, on November 7, 2026, IEVP Fier carried out the requested examinations, including the MRI and X-ray, as well as a consultation with the Turkish orthopedic specialist doctor, M.I., at Memorial Hospital Fier. Based on the radiographic examination, the specialist doctor recommended surgical intervention, without noting any element of urgency.

The MRI examination report in English arrived at IEVP Fier on November 9, 2026, while the corresponding report in Albanian was administered by Memorial Hospital on November 10, 2026.

On November 12, 2026, the IEVP Fier doctor held a consultation with Dr. F.K., who had performed the initial examination. During the communication, the MRI report and the disc made on November 7 were made available to the specialist doctor. After reviewing the documentation, the specialist doctor noted in the clinical record that, taking into account the 11-week trauma of the left talocrural joint and the MRI data from five days earlier, he believes a consultation and treatment with professors at SUT or in other clinics should be carried out. He also recommended intensive physiotherapy: 10 passive sessions, 10 active sessions and 5 sessions coordinating both.

On November 18, 2026, at IEVP Fier, in cooperation with doctors from the General Directorate of Prisons, the institution’s doctor and representatives of Memorial Hospital Fier, orthopedic specialist doctors Dr. A.D. and Dr. M.I. carried out a medical consultation and assessment of citizen E.V. After a clinical examination and review of imaging documentation, including the X-ray and MRI, the doctors recommended a non-emergency surgical intervention, confirming the possibility of performing it at Memorial Hospital Fier.

During this consultation, the patient did not express objections to having the operation performed at this hospital, but also asked for the opinion of a specialist doctor chosen by him. It was also agreed that the doctor selected by the patient could be present during the surgical intervention. At the end of the visit, the patient thanked the medical team for the care shown.

In the framework of this agreement, the doctor selected by the patient, specifically Dr. A.G., was given the opportunity to appear on November 18, 2026 at IEVP Fier to carry out a medical visit and to get acquainted with Veliaj’s health documentation. However, from the verifications made, it results that the doctor chosen by Mr. Veliaj did not show up on the set date.

On November 20, 2026, after communication with Memorial Regional Hospital Fier, the priority scheduling of the surgical intervention was confirmed, according to the recommendation of the Orthopedic-Traumatology Service. Through orthopedic doctor Dr. A.D., the recommendation was conveyed that the operation for patient Erion Veliaj is expected to be performed on Monday, November 23, 2026, at Memorial Regional Hospital Fier. For this purpose, the patient must report to the hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2026, to undergo pre-operative procedures, including consultations and laboratory tests.

Since the specialist doctor selected by the patient did not appear at the November 18 consultation, the possibility of this doctor’s presence on November 22, during pre-operative procedures, or on November 23, on the day scheduled for the surgical intervention at Memorial Regional Hospital Fier, remains at the patient’s and his representatives’ discretion.

The General Directorate of Prisons considers that the listed facts demonstrate the ongoing institutional commitment to ensuring consultations, examinations, specialist assessments and appropriate medical follow-up for citizen E.V.

The institution does not intend to comment on Mr. Veliaj’s motives or to enter into public polemics with him. However, it considers it necessary to assure his family and the public that Mr. Veliaj has received and will continue to receive all necessary health care, with full respect for his dignity and rights.

The Directorate of Prisons emphasizes that Erion Veliaj is one of 4,227 pre-trial detainees and convicted persons administered in the penitentiary system. Ensuring the health care service for persons deprived of liberty constitutes a legal obligation and a direct managerial responsibility, in accordance with law no. 81/2020 “On the rights and treatment of prisoners and pre-trial detainees.” According to this legal framework, health care is guaranteed first and foremost through the mandatory health insurance system and other provided mechanisms. The DPB has the responsibility to ensure access to health services, consultations with specialists, examinations and necessary treatments for every person, without any distinction and with full respect for human rights.

The restriction of liberty, imposed in accordance with the law, in no case implies the restriction of the right to health care and dignified treatment. This is a legal and human obligation that the General Directorate of Prisons will continue to fulfill responsibly, both for Mr. Veliaj and for every other person in its institutions.

Regarding claims about the conduct of a check in the areas where Veliaj is staying, DPB clarifies that a check was carried out at IEVP Fier to verify security elements in several sectors of the institution, as part of routine procedures and in implementation of a previous plan. This check also included the health care sector, where Veliaj is currently located, as part of checks carried out in several rooms of this sector, and not only in his room. This is a standard security procedure, planned and implemented in accordance with the institution’s working practices.