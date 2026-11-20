Shiroka Pula meets with Croatian ambassador, focus on deepening cooperation between the two states

The President of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula, received the Croatian Ambassador to Kosovo, Danijela Barishiq, in a meeting where they discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, as stated in the Presidency’s announcement, the friendship between Kosovo and Croatia was reaffirmed, as well as the excellent relations between the two states.

Të lidhura None found

President Shiroka Pula praised Croatia as a friendly country and a strong supporter of Kosovo, expressing gratitude for its support since the war years, the recognition of independence, and the state consolidation processes.

She also recalled the contribution of Albanians in the war for Croatia’s freedom, describing it as an important bridge of friendship and closeness between the two peoples.

The meeting also acknowledged Ambassador Barishiq’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and deepening the friendship between Kosovo and Croatia.

The discussion also focused on opportunities for concretizing cooperation in the fields of defense, justice, health, education, and science, as well as expanding economic and trade exchanges and investments.

President Shiroka Pula emphasized the importance of translating close political and diplomatic relations into projects in the interest of the citizens of both countries.