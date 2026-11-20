Ardian Gjini meets with Anu Prattipati, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kosovo

The leader of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), Ardian Gjini, held a meeting today with Anu Prattipati, Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Pristina.

In an announcement published on Facebook, Gjini said that the latest political developments in Kosovo and the positions held by the Alliance at this stage were addressed during the conversation.

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He informed Prattipati about the party’s positions, emphasizing that the country is facing a severe energy crisis.

Gjini underlined that the Alliance will remain resolute in defending democracy and the achievements of the state of Kosovo.

In closing, the AAK leader expressed gratitude for Prattipati’s personal engagement and for the continued support that the United States of America has given to Kosovo.