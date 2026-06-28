Saimir Korreshi Mocks the Municipality of Lushnje: Forgive Us for Ruining Your Beach, but Citizens Are Drowning in Mosquitoes and the Stench of Carrion

Through a post on his Facebook account, PD MP in Lushnje Saimir Korreshi denounced the grave situation in the city. According to him, plastic bottles have blocked the irrigation canal and the city is being overwhelmed by mosquitoes and the stench of carrion.

“When plastic bottles and waste invade and clog the irrigation canal that passes through Lushnje, for residents there can only be the smell of carrion, mosquitoes, and a source of infection.”

Të lidhura

None found

Saimir Korreshi’s reaction:

“When plastic bottles and waste invade and clog the irrigation canal that passes through Lushnje, for residents there can only be the smell of carrion, mosquitoes, and a source of infection. I call on the Government and the Municipality: return citizens’ taxes in services! Always, that is, if we are not ruining your beach on a Sunday.”

https://www.facebook.com/reel/2206845003414534/


Shtuar 28.06.2026 14:07

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