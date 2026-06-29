Rudolph reaffirms Germany’s support for justice in Kosovo

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kosovo, Rainer Rudolph, hosted the Chair of the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, Arian Gashi, at his residence in Pristina.

As announced by the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, the meeting discussed Gashi’s official visit to Germany, with a particular focus on the experiences and practices gained there, aimed at advancing the prosecutorial system in Kosovo and strengthening interinstitutional cooperation.

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During the conversation, both sides also praised the cooperation to date between the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council and the German Embassy in Pristina, while expressing readiness to deepen the partnership in areas of mutual interest, especially in the exchange of professional experience, capacity building, and support for reform processes in the prosecutorial system.

Gashi thanked Germany for the continuous support it has provided to the justice system in Kosovo, underlining that this cooperation plays an important role in strengthening the rule of law and in the development of independent justice institutions.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Rudolph reaffirmed German support for the development and strengthening of the justice system in Kosovo. He praised the commitment of the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council to advancing reforms, raising professional standards, and expanding international cooperation, emphasizing that the partnership between the institutions of both countries remains essential for strengthening the rule of law and building an efficient, independent prosecutorial system in line with European standards.