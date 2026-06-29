Rudolph reaffirms Germany’s support for justice in Kosovo

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kosovo, Rainer Rudolph, hosted the Chair of the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, Arian Gashi, at his residence in Pristina.

As announced by the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, the meeting discussed Gashi’s official visit to Germany, with a particular focus on the experiences and practices gained there, aimed at advancing the prosecutorial system in Kosovo and strengthening interinstitutional cooperation.

Të lidhura

None found

During the conversation, both sides also praised the cooperation to date between the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council and the German Embassy in Pristina, while expressing readiness to deepen the partnership in areas of mutual interest, especially in the exchange of professional experience, capacity building, and support for reform processes in the prosecutorial system.

Gashi thanked Germany for the continuous support it has provided to the justice system in Kosovo, underlining that this cooperation plays an important role in strengthening the rule of law and in the development of independent justice institutions.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Rudolph reaffirmed German support for the development and strengthening of the justice system in Kosovo. He praised the commitment of the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council to advancing reforms, raising professional standards, and expanding international cooperation, emphasizing that the partnership between the institutions of both countries remains essential for strengthening the rule of law and building an efficient, independent prosecutorial system in line with European standards.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 18:36

Tags: , , , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetgrandpashabetJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio