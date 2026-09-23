Consequences of typhoon Dujuan in Japan: seven dead, six missing and 58,000 households without power

After the strike of typhoon Dujuan in Japan, at least seven people have lost their lives and six others are reported missing in the area near Tokyo.

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In Chiba prefecture, east of the capital, five victims have been recorded, while two others have died in Kanagawa prefecture, southwest of Tokyo.

Rescue teams are continuing the search for the missing people, after landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

According to the energy company Tepco, about 58,000 households in Chiba prefecture have been left without electricity supply. In the same area, bad weather has damaged more than 460 homes.

Before the typhoon’s arrival, more than 1.6 million residents of Tokyo and surrounding areas were ordered to evacuate their homes. Also, due to bad weather conditions, over 275 flights were canceled.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has lifted or lowered most warnings for heavy rainfall and landslides, as typhoon Dujuan moves away from the northeast of the country.

Typhoons are a frequent occurrence in Japan during late summer and early autumn. Scientists have warned that climate change caused by human activity is influencing the increase in frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.