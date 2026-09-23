The 116th protest in Tirana: Albanians revolt against the government — the state has fallen, Rama resign

The 116th protest against the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama continues today in the capital. Organizers have announced the continuation of daily resistance, while citizens are expected to gather in Tirana as every afternoon, to then proceed with marching through the capital’s streets.

Të lidhura None found

The protest is expected to feature speeches by activists and citizens before the march begins.

During recent gatherings, chants such as “Rama resign,” “Your end has come,” “Arrest Rama,” “The state has fallen,” and “Arrest Balluku” have been repeated, while protesters have held banners with messages against corruption and for changing the form of political representation.

Another repeated chant during the marches has been “Join us students, the nation calls,” with organizers calling for the broadest possible citizen participation.

In recent days’ speeches, other political issues have been addressed, including the 2008 constitutional amendments, the manner of representation in Parliament, the Territorial Reform, protected areas, the Mountains Package, and strategic investments.

Organizers have called for the continuation of protests and marches in the capital. According to them, the resistance will continue in the coming days, while the demand for the prime minister’s resignation remains at the center of the gatherings.