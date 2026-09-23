Trump’s harsh rhetoric ignites new clash with Havana from the United Nations podium

A strong reaction has come from Cuban authorities following the speech delivered by U.S. President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly, where he predicted the fall of the island’s communist government.

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From the podium of the world body, Trump stated that “the communist regime is facing the greatest pressure in its history. It will collapse,” adding that the United States is engaged in talks with Havana and ensuring that “freedom will reach” the Caribbean nation.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who heads the country’s mission in New York, called the White House chief’s assertions “fabrications” and “falsifications.”

“The U.S. administration refuses to accept the reality that Cuba is and enjoys the right to be a fully sovereign and independent state,” Rodríguez emphasized in a post on the X platform.

The diplomat added that “none of the false claims” expressed by Trump at the UN and “no fabrication” can devalue this reality. Along the same lines, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also pushed back on his American counterpart’s statements, accusing Washington of spreading “untruths.”

According to Díaz-Canel, the White House chief fails to justify the policies that, as he put it, are being imposed on the Cuban population, nor the U.S. economic strategy toward the island. Tensions were also visible during the moment Trump was delivering his speech, as Cuban representatives walked out of the Assembly hall.

Bilateral relations have further deteriorated since Trump’s return to office in 2025. The U.S. president has labeled Cuba, which lies about 150 kilometers off the Florida coastline, as an “extraordinary danger” to America’s national security and has issued repeated warnings that he will “take possession” of the island’s territory.

Additionally, the Washington administration has imposed severe sanctions on the Cuban energy industry, further deepening the severe economic and energy crisis the country is experiencing.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 07:57

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