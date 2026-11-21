Kosovo may again face electricity supply interruptions during the coming winter. Domestic production cannot meet demand, while high import prices make it even more difficult to ensure stable supply.

On November 16, the Government declared 60-day emergency measures, citing import prices and uncertainty over the return to operation of unit B1 of the “Kosova B” thermal power plant as the main reasons. These measures include putting the Ujman hydropower plant into operation, especially during peak hours, reducing energy consumption in public buildings, and establishing a technical committee to oversee supply.

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In the same session, the Government took two other decisions related to energy trade and imports. Trading with companies linked to Serbia was banned, with the exception of transactions arising from the energy dialogue agreements. Also, the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) was tasked with securing cross-border import capacities during December.

Ethem Çeku, former Minister of Energy and Mining, warns that winter power outages will particularly hit manufacturing enterprises, which are forced to use generators and bear additional costs.

“Unfortunately, there will be power cuts… cuts that will create costs for the country’s economy,” Çeku said on Radio Free Europe’s “5 Questions” podcast.

According to Çeku, energy policies so far have focused mainly on temporary repairs of the blocks at the “Kosova A” and “Kosova B” thermal power plants. He stresses that investments in new production capacities, including solar and wind, have been insufficient.

“We have around 5,000 megawatts of available capacity to install clean energy, but we have used only about 2-3 percent,” he said.

Çeku links the lack of investment in domestic production to large spending on imports. According to him, building a new block with a capacity of 300 to 400 megawatts at the “Kosova A” thermal power plant would have significantly reduced the need to buy energy from abroad.

Regarding the Government’s decision to ban electricity trading with Serbian firms, Çeku said he does not expect this move to affect the price of energy.

“I do not see any wise step in this action. Energy does not tolerate political mechanisms or frameworks; it is an open market. We need to buy energy at the lowest possible cost for our citizens and businesses,” he said.

He also called for deeper cooperation with Albania in the energy sector, particularly for electricity exchange, using the renewable resources of both countries.

“It is unacceptable and incomprehensible that our prime minister [Albin Kurti] does not sit down and talk with the prime minister of Albania [Edi Rama] to agree on long-term cooperation with KESH,” he said, referring to the Albanian Energy Corporation.

As another alternative for diversifying energy sources, Çeku mentioned American gas, which could arrive through North Macedonia, suggesting the construction of production capacities near the border with that country.

“Emergency measures do not solve the crisis”

Speaking about the Government’s emergency measures, planned for 60 days, Çeku expressed doubts about their effect on improving electricity supply.

“I don’t believe they have any effect at all,” he told RFE/RL, referring also to the possibility of increasing production from Ibër-Lepenci during peak hours, as one of the emergency measures, but which according to him depends mainly on rainfall and the amount of accumulated water.

As a solution, Çeku suggests the full rehabilitation of the Kosova A and Kosova B blocks, the construction of new production capacities, and the creation of conditions for private investment in solar energy.

As for the time needed to change the situation in the energy sector, Çeku said Kosovo cannot become independent of imports within one or two years.

“There is no chance that the problem will be solved before four years with the domestic production that could be created,” he said.

According to him, building a new block requires at least four to five years, while developing new renewable energy capacities may take two to three years.