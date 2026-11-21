Citizens have the opportunity until December 1 to register for the fourth bond issuance at branches and counters of commercial banks in the country.

The minimum investment for one bond is 10,000 denars, the interest rate is 4.6%, and the maturity period is two years. Full payment is scheduled for December 11, 2028. First-year interest is paid on December 11, 2027, while second-year interest is paid on December 11, 2028.

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According to the Ministry of Finance, the prospectus was published for a value of 100 million denars, while the auction for this issuance will be held on December 3.

The Ministry of Finance has so far carried out three issuances of citizens’ bonds. The first issuance took place on July 13, 2023 with a value of 23.5 million euros, the second on November 7, 2023 with a value of 17.6 million euros, and the third on December 12, 2025 with a value of 33 million euros.

The bonds from the first and second issuances, together with the corresponding interest, have already been fully repaid.