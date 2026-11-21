President Begaj: Without the Albanian language there is no homeland, no Albania, no Albanian identity

On the occasion of Alphabet Day, the President of the Republic, Bajram Begaj, held a conversation with young people from various Albanian regions who are engaged in the “Fol Shqip” initiative, with whom he discussed the preservation and promotion of the Albanian language, as well as the importance of cooperation on issues that unite Albanians.

In his remarks, President Begaj praised the young people’s commitment and stressed the importance of initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting the Albanian language.

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Focusing on the importance of the Albanian language, President Begaj stressed that it is one of the fundamental elements of national identity and that preserving it requires daily commitment, especially from young people.

He also praised the “Fol Shqip” initiative, underlining that promoting the Albanian language must be turned into concrete action, in the family, at school, in institutions and in daily life.

“We must become more proactive in solving issues that can sometimes seem small,” the President said, referring to Mother Teresa’s saying about the importance of small deeds done with great love.

“You must do small things with great love for that which is greater than all of us: the homeland. Without language, without “Fol shqip!” there is no homeland, no Albania, no Albanian identity,” President Begaj stressed.

President Begaj also addressed the issue of the use of the Albanian language in North Macedonia, stressing that rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the law must also be implemented in practice.

He recalled that, during his visit to North Macedonia, he delivered a speech in Albanian in that country’s parliament and met with students who were protesting for the right to use the Albanian language.

“I believe you know that the President of Albania delivered a speech in Albanian in the Parliament of North Macedonia. This was not merely a formality. It was a message to show that Albanians in North Macedonia are on their own land, in their own country, and have their rights, rights that must be protected. It was not by chance that I also visited the University of Tetova, where I met with a delegation of students who were protesting,” the President said.

The President underlined that issues related to the rights of Albanians require constant attention and cooperation beyond political differences.

“All Albanians who represent Albanians in government or in the opposition must come together on this issue. There is no greater issue than this,” President Begaj stressed.

Bringing attention to the 1908 Congress of Manastir, as an example of Albanians uniting around a major national issue, that of the common alphabet of the Albanian language, the President stressed that even today, when it comes to the language, culture and rights of Albanians, it is important that everyone find common ground and act together.

During the conversation, President Begaj cited as an example the Arbëresh community in Italy, which has preserved the Albanian language, traditions and identity over the centuries.

He stressed that the experience of the Arbëresh people should serve as inspiration for all Albanians, especially young people, to understand how language and culture can be preserved even far from the homeland.

“They have preserved the Albanian language, culture, traditions and identity for more than five centuries, and they are proud of this,” the President said.

In conclusion, President Begaj encouraged the young people to continue their commitment, stressing that change begins with small daily actions and with everyone’s responsibility for the language, culture and national identity.

President Begaj expressed readiness to support such initiatives and to continue dialogue with young people, appreciating their commitment to preserving and promoting the Albanian language.