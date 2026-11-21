After the conclusion of the Tirana Socialist Party Assembly, which was held at the Academy of Arts, Prime Minister Edi Rama was confronted by a group of students.

Standing at the Polytechnic University, the young people have been calling on the prime minister for about six months to resign from his post.

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“Rama, resign!”, the students are heard chanting in unison.

As can be seen from the footage, Rama could not escape the calls directed at him, while he gestured with his hands for the young people to come closer.

We recall that for weeks the prime minister has tried to sit down in dialogue with the students, but they have refused his invitation, because, according to their stance, there is no dialogue about resignation.