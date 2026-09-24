Requested a phone examination outside Albania,” journalist reveals details from former intelligence chief’s questioning; analyst drops bombshell: Vlora Hyseni…

Former State Intelligence Service chief Vlora Hyseni reportedly requested that her cellphone be examined outside Albania. Her phone was seized, and BKH investigators examined it in the laboratory they established at the institution.

Të lidhura

None found

Journalist Anila Hoxha said that the questioning session at SPAK lasted around one hour and 30 minutes, and that Vlora Hyseni denied the allegations while requesting that her phone be examined by partner agencies outside Albania.

“What happened has been kept highly confidential. Unofficial but highly credible sources close to SPAK, who agreed to speak anonymously, said that prosecutors had continued reading the data and organizing the suspected facts, which remain highly secret due to the confidentiality surrounding the position she held.

Hyseni rejected the allegations and requested that her phone be examined—not in Albania, but by partner agencies.

This request appears to be unfounded, given that the examinations she requested are conducted in the laboratory built specifically for this purpose at the special prosecution office. Only Hyseni knows why she made this request,” journalist Anila Hoxha said on the “Top Story” program.

According to her, the former SHISH chief claimed before investigators today that no classified document had come from her phone. Meanwhile, analyst Lorenc Vangjeli, commenting on what happened outside SPAK, particularly the threat against journalist Klodiana Lala, said that the message was intended to go much further.

The analyst described Hyseni’s statement to journalist Lala as “blackmail against people in power,” alluding, in his view, to powerful individuals who may have had relations with SHISH or contacts with foreign nationals.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 23:54

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