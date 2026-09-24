‘It is not a romantic story’/ Lala on the Vlora Hyseni case: The most serious SPAK has ever had

Journalist Klodiana Lala said this evening that the scandal involving former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni should not be treated as a “romantic story.”

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Speaking as a guest on a television program, Lala said this was the story of the capture and dismantling of the Albanian state. She also said that this case file was the most serious ever handled by the Special Prosecution.

“This is not a romantic story. Vlora Hyseni’s personal life is irrelevant. This is the story of the capture and dismantling of the Albanian state. This is the most serious case file the Special Prosecution has ever had. When you blackmail a journalist in front of SPAK, imagine what you could do to a witness,” Lala said.