Rama’s meeting with young people and the national protest / student speaks: those the prime minister met do not represent us, we are organizing in faculties…

During an interview for “News24”, student Klevis Tako has revealed that students have started organizing at faculty level on the eve of the national protest of November 28.

Tako also addressed discussions about the creation of a political formation by students, emphasizing that such an initiative should be preceded by proper organization and not undertaken hastily.

Të lidhura None found

“Students are also organizing at faculty level to spread the spirit of the protest. Students are being asked to form a political formation, but a formation made quickly would not be beneficial. A political solution is a good solution, but proper organization must be done. Anything done quickly does not turn out to be successful attempts,” he said.

The student also commented on Prime Minister Edi Rama’s meeting with some protesting students, for which the latter had published footage on social media.

According to Tako, the people present at the meeting do not represent the students who are part of the protest.

“We saw a post by the prime minister saying he had held a meeting with protesting students. From the faces I saw, I did not identify any regular protesting student. They do not represent us and we know very well who they are,” Tako declared.

He further accused the government of using propaganda and police pressure to confront the citizens’ revolt, while calling on police officers to enforce the law and not their superiors’ orders.

“Every police officer must respect the law, not listen to their superior’s orders. Students are also organizing at faculty level to spread the spirit of the protest. Students are being asked to form a political formation, but a formation made quickly would not be beneficial. A political solution is a good solution, but proper organization must be done. Anything done quickly does not turn out to be successful attempts. So there must be proper organization. We saw a post by the prime minister saying he had held a meeting with protesting students. From the faces I saw, I did not identify any regular protesting student. They do not represent us and we know very well who they are. Students meet with one another whether for the 28th or for organization at faculty level, or there are others who have political aspirations who meet with one another. Rama has used propaganda and police violence. But propaganda no longer works for him. And he is using violence and pressure. But he should know that hatred toward this government is greater both among those in the square and those at home,” he expressed.