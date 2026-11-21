Rama at the Socialist Party Assembly on Veliaj: The Constitutional Court left him in office even though in absentia!

Today, Prime Minister Edi Rama again commented on the issue of the suspended mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, during the meeting of the Socialist Party Assembly in Tirana.

At the Socialist Party Assembly in Tirana, Rama: With persuasive force, we will also have to make up for the deficits that the loss of balance in the new justice system has created for Tirana.

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On one hand, there is the nearly two-year detention of the mayor elected by the people of the capital, and on the other, there is the absurd decision of the Constitutional Court to leave him in office even though in absentia, that is, completely unable to perform his duty.

This anti-democratic absurdity, produced by an open imbalance in the justice system, which in fact left the capital of Albania almost headless for nearly two years, is unmatched in the history of democratic Europe.

But it was not in our power to stop it, nor is it in our power to undo it, even though the citizens of Tirana pay the bitter and undeserved toll of this absurdity every day.

What is in our power is to show those outside these walls, the citizens, how we will regain the time Tirana lost in these two years, how we will close the still open wound of the reconstruction of Kombinat and elsewhere, how we will increase the volume of social apartments and how we will create, with the housing reform, the new developmental addition to housing. How we will address the need for even more new schools, kindergartens, and nurseries.