Dimal Basha shows images of the new bridge over the Ibër River

The Minister of Infrastructure, Dimal Basha, has shared images from the construction site of the new bridge over the Ibër River in Mitrovica, which is already taking shape.

In a Facebook post, Basha wrote: “Good morning, Mitrovica. A beautiful bridge over the Ibër has begun to take shape!”.

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This is another infrastructure intervention on the Ibër River, following the construction of two new bridges.

The first bridge, intended for vehicles and pedestrians, was opened to traffic in August 2025. The second bridge, dedicated only to pedestrians, was inaugurated in December of the same year.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the bridge that will connect Zhabar with Gushac. According to the project, the bridge will be 65 meters long and 22.5 meters wide, while two roundabouts and a 500-meter road segment are also planned.