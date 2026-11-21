Former plastic surgeon sentenced to death for murder of lawyer, court: ‘He has lost the right to live

A former plastic surgeon in the U.S. state of Florida has been sentenced to death for the murder of attorney Steven Cozzi, who disappeared in March 2023 from the building where his office was located.

Judge Joseph Bulone announced the decision on Friday, after a trial that stood out for its unusual nature, as the defendant chose to represent himself and waived his right to be tried by a jury.

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Tomasz Kosowski, 47, was found guilty of murdering the attorney, with whom he had a long history of legal disputes. During the sentencing hearing, the judge emphasized that the manner in which the crime was committed and the circumstances surrounding it constituted aggravating factors that justified the death penalty.

“The court concludes that the defendant, under the laws of the state of Florida, has lost the right to live. Therefore, it is ordered and adjudged that defendant Tomasz Kosowski be sentenced to death for the murder of Steven Cozzi,” Judge Joseph Bulone declared.

The case was considered unusual because of Kosowski’s decision not to be represented by lawyers and to refuse a jury trial. This meant that the Pinellas County judge in Florida was the one who had to decide his guilt and sentence.

The former plastic surgeon had dismissed his court-appointed attorneys just weeks before the trial began. During the trial, which took place over six days in September, prosecutors presented evidence they said showed Kosowski had planned and carried out the lawyer’s murder.

He presented no evidence in his own defense, but in his closing argument he addressed the judge directly, claiming the prosecution had failed to prove the legal elements of first-degree murder. For about 20 minutes, in a low voice, Kosowski questioned the absence of the victim’s body and his death certificate.

Even during the sentencing phase, he presented no mitigating circumstances or material that could influence avoiding the death penalty. For this reason, the court appointed a special independent attorney, who presented arguments in favor of a life sentence.

The attorney spoke about Kosowski’s childhood as a Polish immigrant who had moved with his parents to Kansas, as well as his education at a prestigious Ivy League university. He argued that the former doctor’s skills could be useful to other inmates while serving his sentence.

However, Judge Bulone found that the mitigating circumstances could not outweigh the planned and cold manner in which the murder was carried out.

“The court has given great weight to the aggravating circumstance that the murder was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner, without any moral or legal justification,” the judge declared during the sentencing.

According to prosecutors, the conflict between Kosowski and attorney Steven Cozzi had begun years earlier. In 2019, the former plastic surgeon had filed a lawsuit against his former colleagues over a financial dispute related to billing for services. In 2022, he had decided to represent himself in that case, directly confronting the opposing side’s attorneys, including Cozzi.

Over time, according to prosecutors, Kosowski had shown hostility toward the attorney. Evidence presented at trial showed he had searched for information about Cozzi online, had gone to his residence, and had surveilled the law firm’s offices several times in the months before the murder.

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Nathan Vonderheide described his relationship with the attorney in one word: “Obsession.”

On March 21, 2023, Cozzi went to the restroom located in the hallway near his office. He left an email draft open and music playing from his phone. But he never returned to his desk.

According to the indictment, Kosowski had waited for the attorney in the restroom, killed him, and then removed the body from the building using a cart. Security camera footage showed a person entering the building and, several hours later, leaving in different clothes, pulling a cart toward the parking lot.

According to prosecutors, just minutes after removing the attorney’s body from the building, Kosowski joined a virtual court hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. regarding the case he had against Cozzi.

He had sought sanctions against the attorney and his removal from the case, but Cozzi was not present at the hearing. This led his colleagues to begin searching and report his disappearance.

Evidence presented at trial showed that, after a stop at his waterfront home, Kosowski had transported the body to a dumpster on an isolated road about four hours away.

He then traveled to Miami, where the next day he performed previously scheduled surgeries. Investigators were unable to find the body or other evidence at the location where it had been dumped, because the dumpster’s contents had already been transported to a landfill.

Cozzi’s husband and colleagues told authorities that Kosowski was the only known person who had had conflicts with the attorney, making him one of the main suspects in the disappearance.

Kosowski was arrested four days after the murder. In his vehicle, prosecutors said, about $300,000 in cash, two passports, and a bag described as a “murder kit” were found. During the trial, arrest footage was also shown, in which the former surgeon was seen in the back of a police car, trying to free his hands from the handcuffs.

In the footage he was seen moving his hands from behind his body, under his legs, and then into his lap. Also, several bruises and scratches were found on his body. DNA evidence confirmed that Steven Cozzi’s blood was found in the back of Kosowski’s pickup truck, as well as on a bulletproof vest located in the trunk of his second vehicle.

At the start of the sentencing hearing, Kosowski filed a motion to recuse the judge. Bulone briefly recessed the hearing to consider the motion, but returned to the courtroom without responding to it and then announced the death sentence.