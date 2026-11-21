Prime Minister Edi Rama addressed a message to Erion Veliaj from the Socialist Party Assembly in Tirana, saying he hopes the mayor understands that he is wrong in his relationship with him and with the SP.

“I cannot judge Erion for what he says and what he does. I only wish with all my heart that he understands he is in the wrong,” Rama said, adding that he was referring to Veliaj’s relationship with him and with the Socialist Party.

Të lidhura None found

Rama warned that the SP will judge “with the greatest political severity” anyone who, according to him, acts against the employees of the Municipality of Tirana. He mentioned socialist employees, those without party affiliation, such as Elona Lalaj, and democrats who work in the municipality.

The prime minister described the mayor’s absence as a problem that affects the progress of local government work. He said he sees the solution on May 9, on Europe Day, when he expressed confidence that the socialists will win Tirana again.

Speaking about the balance of 13 years of governance, Rama mentioned the SP’s weaknesses and mistakes, but said that other political forces, according to him, risk bringing chaos, confusion and instability.

“I cannot judge Erion for what he says and what he does. I only wish with all my heart that he understands he is in the wrong. Day and night in relation to me and in relation to the Socialist Party of Albania, but we will judge with the greatest political severity anyone who will implement this blind culture in the Municipality of Tirana against the municipality’s people, whether they are members of this family, whether they are public servants without a party like Elona Lalaj, or whether they are also democratic citizens who work in the good ranks of people in the Municipality of Tirana.

We all know that the mayor’s absence is a multifaceted problem for the progress of local government work, which we will solve only on May 9 with the victory of Tirana on the great Day of Europe. And we will win Tirana again, because despite and beyond our flaws, weaknesses, mistakes or even faults, over the length of an effort as difficult as 30 years of arduous effort.

The Socialist Party does not remain simply the best relative alternative in a political space where the other alternatives are not only much weaker, but are seriously dangerous for the country’s tomorrow, because after each one of them comes chaos, comes confusion, comes instability that threatens, threatens Albania today like a shadow that is now visible,” Rama said.