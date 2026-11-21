Socialist Party assembly in Tirana, Balluku arrives at the Academy of Arts

The Tirana Socialist Party Assembly meeting was convened today at the Academy of Arts by Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku has also arrived at this meeting.

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The focus of the meeting is the organization of the Socialist Party structures and preparations for the local elections of May 9, 2027, while the race for the Municipality of Tirana is expected to be one of the main issues.

This meeting comes seven days after the National Assembly called by Rama, which was accompanied by debates and decisions that caused a stir.