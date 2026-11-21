The minimum consumer basket calculated by the union reached 70,827 denars in November, marking an increase of 469 denars compared to October. If the rent of an apartment is added to this amount, then a family must cover monthly expenses of around 90,000 denars, and according to the opposition LSDM, not even three minimum wages together manage to cover these costs.

According to the party’s calculations, a family spends around 26,000 denars a month on food and beverages alone, while the announced increases in electricity and heating prices as early as the beginning of 2027 are expected to weigh even more heavily on family budgets.

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“Citizens are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet, because wages are failing to keep pace with prices. Instead of taking concrete measures to lower prices and support vulnerable groups, Mickoski’s government is standing idly by. The population is being left alone to face rising costs and a life that is getting harder every day,” says the LSDM statement.

The opposition also raises accusations that the government is refusing to raise the minimum wage to 600 euros, arguing that there are not enough funds for employees, farmers, and increasing meals for students, while according to them there is money for tenders.

“Mickoski’s government is pushing citizens toward poverty, while at the same time piling up new debts at the expense of future generations. Four billion euros for two years and another two billion in new debt for 2027 that has just been announced. The money is going only to criminal tenders, not to people with empty wallets and refrigerators,” emphasizes LSDM.