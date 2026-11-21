The Democratic Party MP opposes the distribution of tax relief and warns of additional costs for small businesses from the VAT expansion.

Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku stated that the 2027 fiscal package brings no relief in wage taxation for a family with two incomes of 100,000 lek gross each, while an employee with a gross salary of 300,000 lek benefits from about 10,000 lek in tax reduction per month.

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Tabaku described this distribution of benefits as a political choice by the Rama government, rejecting the claim that the package supports the middle class. According to the calculations she presented, even families with two salaries of 50,000 lek gross each do not benefit from the tax changes.

“But the two parents who work every day and barely cover household expenses, where are they in this calculation?” she asked.

The MP warned that the burden on families living from small businesses is also increased by the lowering of the VAT registration threshold from 10 million to 5 million lek in annual turnover. Referring to the government’s report, she said that about 17,500 businesses will be included in the scheme, from which 4.5 billion lek in additional revenue is projected.

Tabaku gave the example of a business with 6 million lek in annual turnover, stressing that this amount is not the family’s profit: suppliers, rent, employees, and obligations are paid from it. According to her, inclusion in VAT also adds accounting costs and burdens formalized enterprises.

She also questioned the effect of the promised VAT reduction to 6% for basic foods. According to Tabaku, the increase in the rate for other products to 21%, transport costs, and market concentration risk eroding the benefit that is expected to pass on to the consumer.

For pensioners, the MP argued that food and basic bills consume the overwhelming majority of their income. She used the example of a pensioner living alone in their own apartment to illustrate how little room remains for other needs after monthly expenses.

Tabaku linked this distribution of the fiscal burden to a system that, according to her, favors the few and called for the removal of Prime Minister Edi Rama.