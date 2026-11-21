Prania Besnike”/ Taulant Balla with Albanians in Athens: I believe we will solve their problems

In a social media post, the head of the Socialist Party Parliamentary Group, Taulant Balla, held a several-hour meeting with Albanians who live and work in Greece.

The meeting was held in Athens as part of the “Prania Besnike” initiative, focusing on the concerns and problems faced by Albanian immigrants in the neighboring country.

Të lidhura None found

Balla expressed optimism that the issues raised by compatriots will be resolved, expressing confidence that their concerns will be addressed.

The post:

“For more than three hours, listening attentively, one by one, eye to eye, to dozens of compatriots in Athens, on the first day of Prania Besnike in the diaspora. These are problems that I believe will be resolved, because the MP has this duty: to take people’s complaints and, according to the law, demand accountability from the responsible institutions for why they are not solving the problem. Do not forget the 15-day deadline.”