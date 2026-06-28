Rama clarifies statement to the “Financial Times”: The expression was not directed at Albanians, the protest is being held hostage by a many-headed evil

Prime Minister Edi Rama has rejected the interpretation of the statement published by the Financial Times, in which it was reported that he would respond with the words “Fuck you” to anyone who considers him Albania’s “godfather.”

In a video shared on social media, Rama stressed that the word was in no way directed at Albanians. According to him, the journalist had asked how he responds to people who accuse him of being Albania’s “godfather,” while he had said that this was the word deserved by anyone who has accused him for years and has not left “two stones together” in trying to smear and bury him. Rama added that from a free-flowing conversation lasting an hour, the journalist had chosen precisely that part.

Të lidhura

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As for the protest, the prime minister declared: “As soon as the great many-headed evil that has seized the protest by the throat is neutralized, I will turn to the meaningful mass of people and tell them what I have understood from this whole need they have to protest and how I think those things should be addressed which, deep down, sincerely call people toward protest, toward the need to be heard, toward admiration for those who protest in their name, precisely because of this need.”


Shtuar 28.06.2026 17:09

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