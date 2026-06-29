Rama Calls on Socialist MPs for Greater Engagement in Parliament and on Social Media, Spiropali Absent From Meeting

Prime Minister Edi Rama attended the weekly meeting of the Socialist Party group, which ended just a few minutes ago.

According to sources from the meeting who spoke to Top Channel, Rama asked MPs to be more active both on social media and in Parliament.

Të lidhura

None found

The head of government’s request comes at a time when not all members of the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group have shown the same level of engagement on social media in response to the rhetoric voiced by protesters.

Top Channel’s journalist also reported that Elisa Spiropali was absent from the meeting. In recent weeks, she had commented on the protest by calling for the protesters’ voices to be heard and for reflection.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 11:54

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