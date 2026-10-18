Raids at Idrizovo Prison and Skopje Prison, prohibited substances seized

The Ministry of Interior announced that a powdery substance was discovered on a prisoner during a search at Idrizovo Prison.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Ministry of Interior’s notice, on 16.10.2026, at around 11:30 a.m., a powdery substance was found and seized during a search of prisoner S.S. The case was reported at 2:00 p.m. to the Skopje Internal Affairs Sector by Idrizovo Prison, while authorities are working to fully clarify the incident.

Meanwhile, a narcotic substance was also found in the outdoor premises of Skopje Prison, in Shuto Orizare.

The Ministry of Interior said that on 17.10.2026, at 11:30 a.m., the Skopje Internal Affairs Sector was informed by Skopje Prison that a bag containing a mobile phone, a charger and marijuana had been discovered inside the institution’s perimeter. Actions are also being taken to clarify the circumstances of this case.