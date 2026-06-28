Racaj: Serbia’s military exercise on Vidovdan sends political and strategic messages

On June 28, Vidovdan, the day associated with the Battle of Kosovo, the Serbian Army is expected to hold a military exercise at the “Pasuljanske Livade” training ground. During this activity, the newest weaponry of the Serbian armed forces will also be presented.

In a statement to “Bota sot,” Major General Prof. Dr. Muhamet Racaj assessed that the choice of this date for holding the exercise cannot be seen as an ordinary military action.

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According to him, this choice carries a clear political and strategic weight.

“Serbia’s decision to organize a major military exercise precisely on June 28, on Vidovdan, cannot be seen merely as a routine military activity. The choice of this date carries a powerful historical and political symbolism, aimed at sending multiple messages, both domestically and regionally,” he said.

Racaj stressed that this exercise constitutes a display of Serbia’s military capabilities and a direct signal to the countries of the region.

“First, this exercise represents a demonstration of Serbia’s military capabilities and state power. The presentation of the newest weaponry on a date of particular historical significance aims to project the image of a state with high defensive-offensive military capabilities, while also sending signals to neighboring countries, especially the Republic of Kosovo, Albania, and Croatia.

Second, the holding of this exercise should also be seen in the context of the domestic political situation in Serbia. In a period marked by protests and public dissatisfaction, including student demonstrations, the display of military force can be interpreted as an attempt to strengthen the authority of state institutions, to mobilize public opinion around the patriotic narrative, and to divert attention from internal challenges,” he assessed.

In the end, he underlined that this military activity also sends a message to the international community, while warning that the use of historical symbolism in a sensitive region could have consequences for regional security.

“At the same time, this exercise also conveys a strategic message to international actors that Serbia aims to remain a militarily significant player in the Balkans and to preserve its capacities to defend national interests according to its political vision.

However, in a region that still faces security challenges, the use of historical symbolism and demonstrations of military power require particular caution. Stability in the Western Balkans is built on dialogue, regional cooperation, and respect for international law, while rhetoric and symbolism that may be interpreted as threatening risk increasing mistrust and tensions in the region,” Racaj concluded for “Bota sot.”